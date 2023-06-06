Essaouira

Shutterstock / Ruslan Kalnitsky

It is the coastal wind – the beautifully named alizee, or taros in Berber – that has allowed Essaouira (essa-weera, or es-sweera in Arabic) to retain its traditional culture and character. For most of the year, the wind blows so hard here that relaxing on the beach is impossible, meaning that the town is bypassed by the hordes of beach tourists who descend on other Atlantic Coast destinations in summer. Known as the ‘Wind City of Africa’, it attracts plenty of windsurfers between April and November, but the majority of visitors come here in spring and autumn to wander through the spice-scented lanes and palm-lined avenues of the fortified medina, browse the many art galleries and boutiques, relax in some of the country's best hotels and watch fishing nets being mended and traditional boats being constructed in the hugely atmospheric port.

  • Morocco, Essaouira, Medina, Carpet shops

    Medina

    Essaouira

    Surrounded by dramatic, wave-lashed ramparts, the narrow streets, hassle-free souqs, street vendors and vibrant galleries of Essaouira's walled medina…

  • View of Essaouira, Atlantic Coast, Morocco, North Africa, Africa

    Essaouira Beach

    Essaouira

    Essaouira’s wide, sandy beach is great for walking and kitesurfing, but sunbathing and swimming can be difficult when the winds are strong. For swimming,…

  • Boats docked in the Skala du port at sunset, Essaouira, Morocco

    Port

    Essaouira

    Essaouira's large working port is noisy, pungent and hugely atmospheric. Along with the flurry of sea-blue wooden boats arriving and departing, nets being…

  • Ruins on the Small Island in Essaouira, Morocco, Africa

    Île de Mogador

    Essaouira

    Just off the coast lies the Île de Mogador, which is actually two islands and several tiny islets. They are also known as the famed Îles Purpuraires …

  • Skala de la Ville

    Skala de la Ville

    Essaouira

    You might recognise the ramparts of the 18th-century Skala de la Ville. They, along with the hulking Bastion Nord, had a starring role in Game of Thrones…

  • x-default

    Skala du Port

    Essaouira

    This honey-coloured bastion looms over the picturesque harbour and its sea-blue fishing boats. Look back at the walled medina from here, through a curtain…

  • Fish

    Fish Auction

    Essaouira

    Head to the port in the afternoon when the sea-blue boats come in for the day and the fishermen auction off their catch. There's always some heated…

  • Fish Souq

    Fish Souq

    Essaouira

    Join the locals and street cats picking up their fresh fish at this small market. For a cheap lunch, buy half a dozen sardines, and for around Dh10 one of…

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Essaouira and the Atlantic coast, Morocco

Jan 30, 2025 • 7 min read

