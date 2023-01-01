Essaouira Beach

Essaouira’s wide, sandy beach is great for walking and kitesurfing, but sunbathing and swimming can be difficult when the winds are strong. For swimming, stick to the town stretch, as Plage Safi to the north has dangerous currents. Beach football is a popular weekend activity and camel owners ply the sands to the south. Bargain hard if you want to take a ride (under Dh50) but there are better camel encounters to be had in Diabat.

If you want to take a walk, head south across the Ksob River (impassable at high tide) to see the ruins of the Borj El Berod, an old fortress and pavilion that’s partially covered in sand. From here you can walk inland to the village of Diabat or continue along the sands to the sand dunes of Cap Sim.