Turn left outside the Bab Doukkala and around 15 minutes later you’ll reach the industrial quarter’s abandoned warehouses. Take a left past salvaged wooden doors and scrap metal and, before you reach the ocean, among the trash and treasure you'll find a row of ramshackle fisherpeople's huts turned studios – look out for artists Azzedine, Fillali and Hader. On Sunday the market along the main street means bargain hunters prepared to rummage can pick up a new wardrobe for Dh20.