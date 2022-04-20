Nestled in the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains, Anima Garden is a space designed by multimedia artist André Heller. Surprising sculptures…
High Atlas Mountains
Welcome to North Africa’s highest mountain range, known by local Berbers as ‘Idraren Draren’ (Mountains of Mountains), and a trekker’s paradise from spring through to autumn. The High Atlas runs diagonally across Morocco for almost 1000km, encircling Marrakesh to the south and east from the Atlantic Coast just north of Agadir to Khenifra in the northeast. Its saw-toothed Jurassic peaks act as a weather barrier between the mild, Mediterranean climate to the north and the encroaching Sahara to the south.
In its highest reaches, snow falls regularly from September to May, allowing for winter sports in Oukaimeden, while year-round rivers flow northwards towards Marrakesh creating a network of fertile valleys – the Zat, Ourika, Mizane and Ouirgane. Happiest of all are the secluded valleys of the central High Atlas, which include Zaouiat Ahansal, Ait Bougmez, Ait Bououli and Ait Blel.
In the High Atlas the main language is the Berber dialect of Tashelhit, with some pockets of Tamazight.
Explore High Atlas Mountains
- Anima Garden
Nestled in the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains, Anima Garden is a space designed by multimedia artist André Heller. Surprising sculptures…
- EEcomusée Berbère
Four kilometres past Tnine, a discreet sign points up a dirt path into the Amazigh (Berber) village of Tafza, where the three-storey mud-brick ksar …
- TTin Mal Mosque
This Almohad-era mosque was built in 1156 in honour of the dynasty’s strict spiritual leader, Mohammed Ibn Tumart, and it remains an architectural wonder…
- AAit Sidi Moulay Igherm
The largest building in Zaouiat Ahansal dominates the surrounding village. Still home to the saint's descendants, the village's oldest building also…
- CCascades d'Ouzoud
The many-tiered Cascades d’Ouzoud are stunningly beautiful, with several distinct falls, the largest a massive 100m drop. The area is also one of the most…
- SSafranerie de l'Ourika
Almost anything thrives in Ourika’s rich soil, including saffron, organically grown here from bulbs that are cultivated near Talouine. Saffron is a high…
- JJardin Bio-Aromatique d'Ourika
The organic botanical gardens of a Franco-Moroccan bath-product company combining Amazigh (Berber) herbal remedies with modern aromatherapy make for…
- SSunday Souq
The valley's weekly market takes place on Sunday and offers a great insight into valley life. Traders and shoppers start arriving in Tabant on Saturday…
- CCathédrale des Rochers
The most-famous peak of the Reserve Naturelle de Tamga absolutely dominates the surrounding landscape – supposedly in the same manner great cathedrals…
Latest Stories from High Atlas Mountains
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout High Atlas Mountains.
See
Anima Garden
Nestled in the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains, Anima Garden is a space designed by multimedia artist André Heller. Surprising sculptures…
See
Ecomusée Berbère
Four kilometres past Tnine, a discreet sign points up a dirt path into the Amazigh (Berber) village of Tafza, where the three-storey mud-brick ksar …
See
Tin Mal Mosque
This Almohad-era mosque was built in 1156 in honour of the dynasty’s strict spiritual leader, Mohammed Ibn Tumart, and it remains an architectural wonder…
See
Ait Sidi Moulay Igherm
The largest building in Zaouiat Ahansal dominates the surrounding village. Still home to the saint's descendants, the village's oldest building also…
See
Cascades d'Ouzoud
The many-tiered Cascades d’Ouzoud are stunningly beautiful, with several distinct falls, the largest a massive 100m drop. The area is also one of the most…
See
Safranerie de l'Ourika
Almost anything thrives in Ourika’s rich soil, including saffron, organically grown here from bulbs that are cultivated near Talouine. Saffron is a high…
See
Jardin Bio-Aromatique d'Ourika
The organic botanical gardens of a Franco-Moroccan bath-product company combining Amazigh (Berber) herbal remedies with modern aromatherapy make for…
See
Sunday Souq
The valley's weekly market takes place on Sunday and offers a great insight into valley life. Traders and shoppers start arriving in Tabant on Saturday…
See
Cathédrale des Rochers
The most-famous peak of the Reserve Naturelle de Tamga absolutely dominates the surrounding landscape – supposedly in the same manner great cathedrals…
Guidebooks
Learn more about High Atlas Mountains
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.