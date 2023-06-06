Imlil

Kasbah du Toubkal, in the Atlas Mountains.

©Alberto Loyo/Shutterstock

Overview

A favourite hitching post for mountain trekkers, Imlil is just a five-hour hike from the base of Jebel Toubkal, and in spring you won’t want to miss waking up in these flowering High Atlas foothills.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Imlil Waterfalls

    Imlil Waterfalls

    Imlil

    Two small waterfalls just south of the Kasbah du Toubkal make a pleasant afternoon walk from Imlil.

