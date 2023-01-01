Nestled in the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains, Anima Garden is a space designed by multimedia artist André Heller. Surprising sculptures referencing local and international themes are hidden among the shady pathways and flowerbeds filled with wildflowers, cacti, water features, palm trees and tall grass. The on-site cafe serves light food, sweets and an array of hot beverages.

There's a free shuttle service here from just behind Koutoubia Gardens in Marrakesh; seat preference is given to those with online reservations. Check the website for shuttle timings and detailed directions to the pickup point.