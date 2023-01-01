Aghmat Archaeological Site

These excavations, about 200m to the left off the main road, began in 2010 and have revealed ancient urban foundations, including a hammam, grand mosque, marketplace and irrigation. More than 7000 artefacts have so far been unearthed, and there are hopes for a future museum. For the moment, there are only windswept ruins and the excavated hammam to peek into – casual historians will probably be content to look in from over the fence.

It's possible to go inside with a small donation to the site gardien (caretaker).