Follow the flow of locals across the bridge below Tighdouine and up a short track across the valley to the southwest to this small spring said to cure an array of physical ailments. While there's not much to see here in terms of landscapes, the cultural element is fascinating and well worth the walk.

A handful of small cafes in varying states of langour line the final stretches to the spring – if you wait around long enough you may be able to scare up a meal.