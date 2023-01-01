Museum of African Contemporary Art Al Maaden

Spanning 900 sq m of exhibition space across two floors, this impressive museum showcases contemporary African artwork from all corners of the continent. It's located within the Al Maaden golf resort: there's also an intriguing sculpture park interwoven with the golf course itself (visits by advanced reservation only). The garden cafe serves light food and a small shop sells handcrafted items. A taxi from Marrakesh medina will cost about Dh100; ensure you get dropped at the gallery entrance as the complex is big.