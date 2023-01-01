Dar Si Said

Si Said, the original owner of this 19th-century medina mansion, a monument to Moroccan mâalem (master artisans), was brother to Grand Vizier Bou Ahmed, who lived at Bahia Palace. It is now home to the well-presented National Museum of Weaving and Carpets, which sends visitors on a journey through the history and social significance of the many different forms of Moroccan carpet-making, from rural weavings to urban looms. Architectural highlights include the spectacularly decorated 1st-floor wedding chamber and peaceful riad garden.