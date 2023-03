Travel to Timbuktu and back again via Dutch anthropologist Bert Flint’s art collection, crammed inside this ornate medina riad. Each room represents a caravan stop along the Sahara-to-Marrakesh route, presenting indigenous crafts from Tuareg camel saddles to High Atlas carpets. The museum's displays and explanatory texts are eccentric, but Tiskiwin’s well-travelled artefacts offer tantalising glimpses of Marrakesh’s trading-post past.