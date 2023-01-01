Lazama Synagogue

Only a couple of synagogues in the Mellah are still used by Marrakesh's dwindling Jewish community, including this one, which doubles as an interesting museum of Jewish life in Morocco. It was originally built in 1492 by Jews expelled from Spain, but its blue-and-white interior is a much later iteration. The synagogue is on the right-hand side of the pretty internal courtyard – note the Star of David motif in zellige (colourful geometric mosaic tilework).

On the left-hand side, a series of rooms explores 2000 years of Moroccan Jewish history. Marrakesh's Mellah was established in 1557, and by the 19th century the population had swelled to become the largest Jewish community in Morocco.