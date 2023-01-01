Moroccan Culinary Arts Museum

Claiming to be the first of its kind in Morocco, this large riad museum opened in late 2019 and should be the first stop in Marrakesh for food lovers. Set over three floors, exhibitions are neatly separated into different types of local cuisine, covering everything from soups to pastries and street food. English-language displays bring the history and culture surrounding Morocco's distinguished food heritage to life.

There are also tea-making demonstrations, displays of antique cooking implements, hands-on cooking classes Monday to Saturday (per person Dh500; ask at the front desk), and an artisan food and kitchenware shop. At the time of writing a restaurant was being installed on the rooftop.