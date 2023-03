The Alouani Bibi family have thrown open the doors of this old riad to display their eclectic and fascinating collection of Moroccan artefacts. From Berber costumes and jewellery to minbars (mosque pulpits) and Roman amphorae, the exhibits (mostly labelled in English and French) cover the arc of Moroccan history and culture. The rooftop cafe is a tranquil spot amid the souq hustle.