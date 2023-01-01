Almoravid Koubba

The Almohads destroyed almost everything their Almoravid predecessors built in Marrakesh but overlooked this graceful 12th-century koubba (shrine) across from Ali Ben Youssef Mosque. This relic reveals what Hispano-Moorish architecture owes to the Almoravids: keyhole arches, interlaced arabesques and a domed cupola on a crenellated base. At the time of writing it was being completely restored and looked more spectacular than ever. It's closed to visitors, but you can get a good look at it from the roof terrace of Herboriste La Sagesse.