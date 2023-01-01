Orientalist Museum

Opened in 2019 as a sister museum to MACMA in Gueliz, this small private gallery beautifully displays the big guns of Orientalist painting inside a 17th-century riad. The impressive collection of 19th- and 20th-century European artists who fell for Morocco's landscapes and peoples include Henri Le Riche, Edy Legrand and, of course, Jacques Majorelle – he of garden fame. There's even a Salvador Dalí in here. Complete your tour with a coffee in the tranquil rooftop cafe.