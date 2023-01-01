Musée Boucharouite

Berber boucharouites (rag rugs made from recycled cloth) may be a poor cousin to the famous jewel-toned Moroccan carpets, but this beautifully collated gallery housed in an 18th-century riad displays the artistry of this lesser-known craft. The museum is the work of avid collector Patrick de Maillard, who lives on site and is often around to animatedly talk you through his collection.The rooms are scattered with Moroccan popular art, from agricultural implements to painted doors, in addition to the boucharouites.

The terrace upstairs is a lovely secret cafe serving refreshments.