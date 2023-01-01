The French name, Place des Épices, for this hopping little plaza derives from its high concentration of apothecaries who sell mysterious supplies to locals, and spice mixtures and traditional cosmetics to tourists. Not all of them are high quality – we recommend Apothicaire Tuareg. The middle of the square is home to stalls selling Amazigh hats and woven baskets, but the shops around its edges have recently become a hot bed for high-end local designers. There are lots of cafes here as well.