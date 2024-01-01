The medina had 80 fountains at the start of the 20th century; each neighbourhood had its own, providing water for cooking, public baths, orchards and gardens. The Mouassine Fountain, near Rue El Mouassine, is a prime example, with carved wood details and continued use as a neighbourhood wool-drying area and gossip source.
