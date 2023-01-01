Flights of fancy come with the territory at Dar Bellarj, a stork hospital (bellarj is Arabic for stork) turned into Marrakesh’s premier arts centre. Each year the nonprofit Dar Bellarj Foundation adopts a programme themed around living culture, ranging from film to women’s textiles and storytelling. Admission is usually free (there’s a charge for some events). Exhibitions are usually in French and Arabic.

Calligraphy demonstrations and arts workshops are regular draws, and during Ramadan the foundation hosts a series of evening music concerts in the central courtyard.