Formerly the Musée de l'Art Vivre, this small perfume museum explores Morocco's love affair with essential oils. Rooms cover topics such as hammam rituals, the cosmetic benefits of argan and prickly pear oils, and the role of aromatherapy, herbs and spices in Moroccan culture. If you're into olfactory, you can even sign up for a workshop to create your own perfume (Dh400 to Dh600). The shady courtyard cafe is a relaxing place for a pot of tea.