Built in the 12th century by the founder of the Almohad caliphate, Agdal was once the most important garden in Marrakesh. Although the gardens and its pools cover a huge expanse along the southern edges of the walled medina, only a fraction of it is accessible to the public because Agdal backs onto the Royal Palace (still in use). From the Saadian Tombs it's about a 45-minute walk south – consider renting a bike to get down here, particularly in hot weather.