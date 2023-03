The organic botanical gardens of a Franco-Moroccan bath-product company combining Amazigh (Berber) herbal remedies with modern aromatherapy make for pleasant wandering, and they certainly smell great. With reservations it's also possible to order meals (Dh70 to Dh120), with many ingredients plucked fresh from the gardens.

Just west of the bridge in Tnine, turn north along a dirt track at a poorly signed turnoff.