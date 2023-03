Farid Belkahia (1934–2014) was one of the most well-known figures in 20th-century Moroccan art. This museum, housed in the artist's old villa, exhibits a selection of his work, including some of the multimedia pieces that he was known for. Refurbishments in 2019 expanded the museum space to display more of Belkahia's works and added a temporary exhibition hall for visiting artists, an auditorium and garden cafe. To get here, follow the signs from Musée de la Palmeraie.