Wrapped up in the legends of Marrakesh's beginnings, this sweep of palm-studded greenery is now the haunt of hotels and chichi holiday homes where celebrities take time out from the limelight. There's not much to see along the roads between these large gated properties; to get any real sense of the pockets of wilderness that still exist, book a trip through the palms by quad bike, bicycle or on horseback.

Many tourists come here for dromedary rides, but be warned that the camels are kept chained to the side of the road.