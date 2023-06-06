Ourika Valley

Berber village, Ourika Valley, Atlas Mountains, Morocco, North Africa, Africa

Temperatures are cooler in the shadow of snowcapped High Atlas peaks, and this blooming valley a little more than 50km south of Marrakesh is the city’s escape hatch from the soaring summer heat. The valley is especially mood-altering from February to April, when almond and cherry orchards bloom manically and wildflowers run riot.

  • Anima Garden

    Anima Garden

    Ourika Valley

    Nestled in the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains, Anima Garden is a space designed by multimedia artist André Heller. Surprising sculptures…

  • Ecomusée Berbère

    Ecomusée Berbère

    Ourika Valley

    Four kilometres past Tnine, a discreet sign points up a dirt path into the Amazigh (Berber) village of Tafza, where the three-storey mud-brick ksar …

  • Safranerie de l'Ourika

    Safranerie de l'Ourika

    Ourika Valley

    Almost anything thrives in Ourika’s rich soil, including saffron, organically grown here from bulbs that are cultivated near Talouine. Saffron is a high…

  • Aghmat Archaeological Site

    Aghmat Archaeological Site

    Ourika Valley

    These excavations, about 200m to the left off the main road, began in 2010 and have revealed ancient urban foundations, including a hammam, grand mosque,…

  • Jardin Bio-Aromatique d'Ourika

    Jardin Bio-Aromatique d'Ourika

    Ourika Valley

    The organic botanical gardens of a Franco-Moroccan bath-product company combining Amazigh (Berber) herbal remedies with modern aromatherapy make for…

  • Al Mutamid Mausoleum

    Al Mutamid Mausoleum

    Ourika Valley

    Al Mutamid’s tomb is marked with an Almoravid-style domed mausoleum. It's signed right off the main road after the commune building, inside a garden…

