Toubkal National Park

Alpinist standing on the snow-covered peak of Jebel Toubkal mountain.

©Lukas Hodon/Getty Images

For pure mountain air that cuts through the heat and leaves you giddy, don’t miss the highest mountain in North Africa: snowcapped Jebel Toubkal (4167m), situated in the heart of the Toubkal National Park. Mountain trails criss-crossing Jebel Toubkal start from Imlil, which is located at the end of the Mizane Valley. On the way to Imlil, you could make a pit stop 47km south of Marrakesh at Asni for roadside tajines and the Saturday souq.

  • Cascades d’Irhoulidene

    Cascades d’Irhoulidene

    Toubkal National Park

    This splendid waterfall cascades for more than 20m above Azib Tamsoult and makes an excellent full-day hike from Imlil or acclimisation day en route to…

  • Imlil Waterfalls

    Imlil Waterfalls

    Imlil

    Two small waterfalls just south of the Kasbah du Toubkal make a pleasant afternoon walk from Imlil.

A climber in a yellow jacket and blue trousers stands with their back to the camera on the snowy summit of Toubkal; in the distance are more snow-covered peaks beneath a blue sky.

Hiking

How to climb Toubkal, Morocco's highest peak

Dec 17, 2019 • 5 min read

