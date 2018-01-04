Welcome to Fez
Fez’ medina can seem like it's in a state of perpetual pandemonium; some visitors fall instantly in love and others recoil in horror. But its charms are many. Seemingly blind alleys lead to squares with exquisite fountains and streets bursting with aromatic food stands, rooftops unveil a sea of minarets, and stooped doorways reveal the workshops of tireless artisans.
In the morning at 8am, you will be met by your driver at your accommodation in Fez. After boarding the vehicle, you will make your way towards Chefchaouen or Chauen for short. Chefchaouen is located in the Rif Mountains near Tangier and upon arrival you will easily recognise the city by its blue-washed buildings.You will have about 4 hours to explore this picturesque small city's streets of the medina. Discover the local shops and cafes, the main square known as Plaza Uta el- Hammam, the kasbah museum belonging to the early 18th century, the Grand Mosque and perhaps the Ras Elma river that runs through the old city. You may also want to visit the ethnographic museum which contains musical instruments, antique weapons, and photographs of the old town.
After meeting your guide in your hotel or riad at 9am, you will start your day trip to visit to Volubilis, Moulay Idriss and Meknes. First you will stop to visit the ancient Roman ruins Volubilis, where you will spend a some time exploring the 2000-year-old ruins and getting an idea of life during the Roman Empire.Continue to Moulay Idriss, the Holly city of Morocco and Meknes, where you will have a magnificent view of the Medina. The tour begins with a tour of the walls with monumental gates dating from the seventeenth century Berdaïne Bab, Bab Khemis. Continue exploring the city by the stables (Rua), attics (HERI), and Stud. Stop at the Mausoleum of Moulay Ismail, the only mosque that non-Muslims could visit in Morocco for a long time. Exit through the famous Bab Mansour El on the vast square Hedim. On the other side of the square, the Museum of Moroccan Art "Dar Jamai" offers a wide variety of handicrafts for you to see. On your way back to Fez, the driver can take you to see the view of the Medina from Borj North or South by request. Conclude your tour back in your hotel.
Your tour includes four nights of accommodation in your choice of standard or superior hotels; enjoy overnight stays in Casablanca and Marrakech, and two nights in Fez. All hotels are centrally located for maximum convenience, and you’ll have time to enjoy these incredible towns independently in between excursions.
Begin your guided tour of the medina upon meeting your guide at your hotel/accommodation. .Explore the narrow streets lined with fresh fruit, mounds of spices, intricately woven Berber carpets and many other classic art of objects of Morocco. See the Mosques including the Quaraouiyine Mosque, founded in 859 by Fatima el Fihri, and the Andalusian Mosque dating back to 860. Entry is not permitted to non-Muslims. See the fountains including the Nejjarine Fountain, the Medersas (Koranic schools) founded as early as the 13th century. The Batha Palace is now a museum of arts and Moroccan traditions. Next, the Chouwara tanneries, the Souks including Souk Attarine, one of the liveliest in the city. After, see Bab Boujloud with its green and blue ceramics.After the tour, walk back to your accommodation with your guide.
Day 1: Fez to Merzouga (D)Depart from Fez at 7am and begin your journey. Pass through Ifrane, a winter ski resort built by the French in the 1930's to resemble a Swiss village. Continue passing through the cedars forest in Azrou where you will see the monkeys then drive across the Middle Atlas Mountains. Most of the day will be spent winding your way through the beautiful forests, springs, jagged rock faces, and Berber villages as you cross the Atlas Mountains and begin to descend towards the Sahara Desert. Half way, you will stop for lunch in the town of Midelt, famous for its fossils and rocks, then continue towards Merzouga in the road. Stop to get a panoramic view of the a huge oasis of palm tree and reach to Merzouga in the afternoon. After having some mint tea, the guide and camels will be waiting to carry you across the sandy dunes of the erg-chebbi. Enjoy the beauty of the sunset on camel and after 1-hour, you will reach to the desert camp to spend night in a berber tent. At your desert shelter, your camels are hobbled and mint tea is served. After a wonderful dinner, watch the stars until you fall asleep.Overnight: Desert Camp - Berber tent Day 2: Merzouga to Gorges or Ouarzazate (B,D)After a delicious breakfast, depart for Ouarzazate, and travel the rugged Road of a Thousand Kasbahs that rise up like turreted sand castles along this ancient caravan trading route. This area has long been a popular location for Hollywood films such as The Last Temptation of Christ, Jewel of the Nile, and most recently Hideous Kinky. The central region is one of the most exciting and romantic destinations of Morocco nestled along rich river valleys, palmeries, and burnished mud-brick homes ablaze in vibrant color under the shelter of the blue desert sky. Stop for lunch and walk into the Todra gorge. Travel through the Dadès Valley past dramatic escarpments and have a late dinner at your hotel in the Gorges or in Ouarzazate . Overnight: Hotel Les Jardins de Ouarzazate Day 3: Ouarzazate to Marrakech (D)Enjoy breakfast, then visit the town of Ouarzazate, including the Kasbah of Taourirt and the Atlas Studios movie studios, the largest and most famous of all Africa. Next, stop in ait ben haddou where you will arrive in time of lunch. Here, you may visit the famous Kasbah, declared UNESCO World Heritage and which was the scene of films like The Gladiator, Babel, and Lawrence of Arabia. Pass through the High Atlas and the Tizi-n-Tichka pass, along a road that climbs from the plains up to 2260m above sea level through small villages and waterfalls as well as the continuously changing landscape and colors of the beautiful mountains. Return to your hotel or riad in Marrakech at the end of the day.
Day 1: Fez - Ifran - Medilt - MerzougaDeparting from Fez you will begin your ascent into the Atlas mountains where you will pass through Ifrane, a winter ski resort in a totally un-Moroccan style built by the French in the 1930's to resemble a Swiss village. Visit the cedar forest in Azrou and see the monkeys in the trees.Most of the day will be spent winding your way through the beautiful forests, springs, jagged rock faces, and Berber villages as you cross the Atlas Mountains and begin to descend towards the Sahara Desert. Half way, you will stop for lunch in the town of Midelt, famous for its fossils and rocks, then you will continue towards Merzouga. On the road you will stop at a place with a panoramic view of a huge oasis of palm trees.In Rissani you change to a 4x4 vehicle to drive into the desert. You will reach to Merzouga in the afternoon around 5pm, where your guide and camels will be waiting for you. After a short break you will start a camel trek across the sandy dunes of the Erg Chebbi. See the desert landscape and sunset from the camel back, and after two hours you will reach to the desert camp to spend night in a Berber tent. At your desert shelter, your camels are hobbled and mint tea is served. After a dinner, watch the starts. Overnight in the tent .Day 2: Merzouga - Tafilalte - Ziz Oasis - Fez In the morning you can get up early, take a walk over the sand dunes and watch the sunrise from just behind the Algerian border, which is about 31 miles (50 km) from Merzouga. You will take camel back to the hotel in Merzoua, where you will take shower and have breakfast. Then take the 4x4 back to Rissani where you will change into your minivan. From there you will take the road to Fez. En-route you will have stops for rest and lunch. You will reach Fez in the late afternoon or evening.