These lush gardens are a breath of fresh air after the intensity of Fez's medina, and a good walking route between Bab Bou Jeloud and the mellah (Jewish Quarter). Midday, they can feel a bit dry and empty; they're better at dusk, when locals come in droves to promenade on the shady paths, cool off around the grand central fountains and visit the bird coops, where peacocks and doves are bred. There's a second gate on the east side.

Afternoon concerts are held here during the Fes Festival of World Sacred Music.