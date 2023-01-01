Awaiting official opening after a heavy renovation, this 19th-century summer palace has been a museum since 1915. The collection focuses on traditional Moroccan arts and crafts salvaged from the medina's ruined properties, including beautiful examples of woodcarving, zellige tilework and tadelakt (limestone waterproof plaster). But the true highlight is the Fez pottery, some almost seven centuries old and displaying the city's signature cobalt-blue designs, in a technique developed here in the 10th century.

The museum also has some fine Fassi embroidery, colourful Berber carpets and antique instruments. The Andalusian-style garden offers respite from the bustle of the medina.