Nejjarine Museum of Wooden Arts & Crafts

In a wonderfully restored early-18th-century funduq (inn used by caravans), the former rooms for travelling merchants are given over to displays of fine woodwork from across Morocco, including doors, prayer beads and musical instruments. Many show the difference between Amazigh traditional styles and the more Andalusian designs of Fez. A highlight are the worn wooden boards used by Quranic recitation students, patched with copper and adorned with their graduation certificates. The rooftop cafe is simple but has great views over the medina.

Photography is forbidden near the exhibits but is allowed in the courtyard and from the rooftop.