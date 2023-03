It may not be as lavishly ornamented as the Bou Inania or the Attarine, but this 1670 Quranic school has the great benefits of being very large and little visited. It also exists (for now) in a state of mild ruin, unlike more tidied-up Fez spots, and you have the run of the place, through all the old student rooms (former population: 150+) on three floors. With attractive windows opening onto the courtyard, photo ops abound. It even has bathrooms.