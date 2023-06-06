Fez

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
A look into the old medina in Fes, through the door of the Bou Inania Medrassa, the ancient university.

Overview

In its heyday, Fez attracted scholars and philosophers, mathematicians and lawyers, astronomers and theologians. Craftsmen built them houses and palaces, kings endowed mosques and medersas (religious schools), and merchants offered exotic wares from the silk roads and sub-Saharan trade routes. Although Fez lost its influence at the beginning of the 19th century, it remains a supremely self-confident city whose cultural and spiritual lineage beguiles visitors. Something of the medieval remains in the world’s largest car-free urban area: donkeys cart goods down the warren of alleyways, and while there are still ruinous pockets, government efforts to restore the city are showing results.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ben Danan Synagogue

    Ben Danan Synagogue

    Fez

    Built in the 17th century to serve the megorashim (Jews descended from those expelled from Spain), this synagogue is trimmed in pretty herringbone green…

  • Jnan Sbil

    Jnan Sbil

    Fez

    These lush gardens are a breath of fresh air after the intensity of Fez's medina, and a good walking route between Bab Bou Jeloud and the mellah (Jewish…

  • Jewish cemetery in Fes, Morocco, North Africa

    Jewish Cemetery

    Fez

    This area of thousands of blindingly white tombs, all freshly painted in 2019, was established in 1883. You'll find the tombs of a few notables, such as…

  • Fes, Royal Palace, Ville Nouvelle.

    Royal Palace

    Fez

    Unless you have a special invitation to the palace grounds, you'll have to settle for admiring its seven imposing front gates, surrounded by fine tilework…

  • Fez - view tombs of 5 Merenid

    Merinid Tombs

    Fez

    These 14th-century tombs are in a dramatic, advanced state of ruin. The real draw is the spectacular views over Fez and the mountains to the north. At…

  • American Fondouk

    American Fondouk

    Fez

    This nonprofit organisation, established in 1927, is dedicated to giving the working donkeys, mules and horses of the Fez medina a better life, with…

  • Art Naji

    Art Naji

    Fez

    If you're interested in how Fez's beautiful pottery and tiles are made, head to Ain Nokbi, a district just outside the medina where potters were relocated…

  • Mellah

    Mellah

    Fez

    In 1438 Sultan Ar Rashid created Morocco's first official Jewish district, just east of the royal palace. At its peak, some 250,000 Jews lived in the area…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Fez

Festivals & Events

Spotlight on: Fes Festival of World Sacred Music

Jun 6, 2019 • 3 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Fez with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Fez