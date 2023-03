These 14th-century tombs are in a dramatic, advanced state of ruin. The real draw is the spectacular views over Fez and the mountains to the north. At dusk, locals gather to watch the lights come on and hear the muezzin's prayer calls echo around the valley. A paved path leads up from the main road west of the hill, or a taxi from Bab Bou Jeloud costs about Dh12. It's not a great place to hang about after dark.