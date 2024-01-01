Zawiya of Sidi Ahmed Tijani

Algeria-born Sidi Ahmed Tijani settled in Fez and established the Tijaniya order in the late 18th century. It's now the largest Sufi order in West Africa, especially Senegal, and you'll see adherents in colourful finery in the streets all around, walking to the mosque to pay their respects at his tomb. As is customary, non-Muslims are not admitted.
