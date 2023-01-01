Chemmaine-Sbitriyine Funduq

These two adjoining 13th-century fanadiq (inns used by caravans) have been thoroughly restored and host a number of artisans' workshops; of all the restored fanadiq, this one probably has the most activity. Enter either on the street that edges the Kairaouine (Sbitriyine), or on the little covered street opposite its main gate (Chemmaine), next to the dried-fruit sellers; the two structures connect on the Sbitriyine's first floor. Don't miss the original carved cedar beams displayed in the Chemmaine courtyard.

On the roof terrace (accessible by lift), you're eye level with the Kairaouine's white minaret and the observation tower of Dar Al Mouaqqit.