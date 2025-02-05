In the captivating country of Morocco, travelers can spend their days getting lost in the medinas of ancient cities like Marrakesh and Fez, hike through the mountains of the High Atlas or the cedar forests of Ifrane National Park, or even surf along the Atlantic coast near Taghazout.

All these options are why we’ve created three itineraries that will take you to some of the best places in Morocco. Ranging from five to eight days, these journeys can be lengthened by leaving additional time at various stops, adding fascinating detours as your travel, or combining two or even all three of them to build the two- or three-week itinerary of your dreams.

If you’re ready to start planning, here are three amazing itineraries for exploring Morocco.

Left: See the architecture of the Ali Ben Youssef Medersa in Marrakesh. Kadagan/Shutterstock Right: Wander the medina of Fez. Bruno M Photographie/Shutterstock

1. See the essential sites of Morocco

8-day itinerary

Distance: 1142km (710 miles)

This exciting journey takes you from vibrant Marrakesh to the imperial city of Meknes. Along the way, you’ll visit a World Heritage–listed fortified village, experience Amazigh culture in oasis valleys and wonder at the night sky in the Sahara. Relish Morocco’s spiritual capital of Fez before heading off to Volubilis and Meknes.

Marrakesh: 2 days

Touch down in Marrakesh, where you’ll find sublime monuments, souqs for shopping and numerous museums. Join in the fun on Djemaa El Fna for dinner and entertainment. Take a taxi to the Ville Nouvelle to visit the serene Jardin Majorelle and the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, and to browse art galleries and chic boutiques.

Detour: Take a sidecar trip to the stony desert of Agafay (6 hours).

Next stop: Drive from Marrakesh to Skoura (4 hours).

Skoura: 1 day

Leave Marrakesh and head into the High Atlas Mountains over the spectacular Tizi N’Tichka pass. You’ll see Amazigh villages and kasbahs all along the road – look out for a village souq, too. In the oasis town of Skoura, go for a walk in the shady palm groves where families grow vegetables.

Detour: Explore the fortified village of Ait Ben Haddou, a World Heritage Site (1 hour).

Next stop: Drive from Skoura to Merzouga (5 hours).

Merzouga: 1 day

Enjoy the drive along the Valley of a Thousand Kasbahs to Merzouga. Ride a camel to your desert camp in time for sunset over the dunes; dinner is around the campfire with music and drumming. The night sky in the Sahara is stupendous – look out (and up) for shooting stars.

Detour: Admire the impressive Todra Gorge near Tinghir (1 hour).

Next stop: Drive from Merzouga to Fez (7 hours).

Fez: 2 days

Leave the desert behind as you climb up the Ziz Valley into the Middle Atlas, with its cedar forests. In the spiritual capital of Fez, take a tour to see the Karaouine Mosque, the Bou Inania and Attarine Medersas, and the tanneries. Explore the old Jewish quarter with its synagogue and cemetery. Taste local honey, visit the community oven and sample street food on a food tour.

Next stop: Drive from Fez to Volubilis (1.5 hours).

Volubilis: 1 day

Walk among the mosaics and ruins of this Roman town, set among wheatfields and olive groves. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Volubilis has Roman baths, olive presses, a triumphal arch, basilica and forum. There’s a small museum to browse, too. Local guides will show you around.

Detour: Stop for lunch in the pilgrimage village of Moulay Idriss Zerhoun (1 hour).

Next stop: Drive from Volubilis to Meknes (30 minutes).

Meknes: 1 day

Morocco’s smallest imperial city, Meknes was home to the despotic Moulay Ismail, who ruled in the 17th and 18th centuries. Wonder at the massive walls and gates of his palace, the magnificent granaries and stables of Heri Es Souani on the edge of town, and visit the hassle-free medina. Have lunch on the main square, Place El Hedim.

Detour: Taste local wines at one of the nearby vineyards (2 hours).

Clockwise from top left: A market square in Chefchaouen. Luis Overlander/Shutterstock. The white buildings of Tetouan. Bruno M Photographie/Shutterstock. Walk through cedar forest in Ifrane National Park. marketa1982/Shutterstock. See the waterfall of Akchour in Talassemtane National Park. Stefano Zaccaria/Shutterstock

2. Explore the mountains and national parks

7-day itinerary

Distance: 422km (262 miles)

Beginning in Tangier, this journey takes you to medinas perched on mountainsides and through national parks. Discover Amazigh culture and traditions in mountain villages, visit people living in caves and watch endangered Barbary macaques.

Tangier: 1 day

Start in Tangier’s kasbah, home to the Museum of Mediterranean Cultures and the Sultan’s Gardens, then wend your way down the steep medina, stopping off at the atmospheric Petit Socco for coffee. Have lunch at the Restaurant Le Saveur de Poisson before exploring the art galleries in the Ville Nouvelle and taking a beachfront stroll.

Next stop: Drive from Tangier to Tetouan (1.5 hours).

Tetouan: 1 day

It's a quick hop through the scenic Rif Mountains to the town of Tetouan, once the capital of Spanish Morocco. Don't miss the fabulous Modern Art Center, which occupies the former Spanish-era railway station. Visit the Royal Artisan School to see how young people today are encouraged to learn ancient arts.

Next stop: Drive from Tetouan to Chefchaouen (1.5 hours).

Chefchaouen: 2 days

Set off on winding mountain roads through beautiful scenery to the blue town of Chefchaouen. Starting in Ras El Ma, the mountain spring, make your way down the steep medina to Plaza Uta El Hammam, where you’ll find the Kasbah Museum and the mosque, with its pretty hexagonal minaret. Spend your second day hiking in the Talassemtane National Park.

Next stop: Drive from Chefchaouen to Sefrou (4.5 hours).

Sefrou: 1 day

Leaving the Rif, drive through the rolling countryside into the foothills of the Middle Atlas and the town of Sefrou. Explore the medina with its restored fanadiq (ancient inns) full of artisans and its fascinating Jewish history. Pop into the Sefrou Museum of Multiculturalism.

Detour: Visit nearby Bhalil, where some inhabitants have caves incorporated into their houses (2 hours).

Next stop: Drive from Sefrou to Ifrane National Park (1 hour).

Ifrane National Park: 1 day

Set off early for a rendezvous with a forest guide in Ifrane National Park. Spend the day walking trails through the cedar forests, tracking Barbary macaques, having lunch with a local family and visiting the women weavers at the carpet cooperative in Ain Leuh, a mountainside Amazigh village.

Next stop: Drive from Ifrane National Park to Azrou (30 minutes).

Azrou: 1 day

End the journey in this bustling Amazigh town on the edge of the national park – extra busy on Tuesdays, when it’s market day. It's the perfect place to indulge in shopping for carpets in the rug shops around the main square. For lunch, seek out the region's famous trout, caught in nearby mountain streams.

Left: Surf off the coast of Taghazout. Cultura RM Exclusive/Tim E White/Getty Images Right: See the Painted Rocks near Tafraoute. Manos Fikaris/Shutterstock

3. Explore the southern mountains and beaches

5-day itinerary

Distance: 450km (280 miles)

Get some action on this journey in southern Morocco with surfing or yoga in Taghazout, cycling around the lovely town of Taroudant, mountain walks and climbing in scenic mountains, and a bike ride. Seek out silver jewelry in Tiznit before a welcome dose of beach life at Mirleft.

Taghazout: 1 day

Begin in the seaside city of Agadir, with its beautiful curve of wide sandy beach. Drive 30 minutes straight up the coast to the coastal town of Taghazout to catch some gnarly surf – Anchor Point is world-class – followed by some deep-stretch yoga. End the day on a rooftop as the sun goes down over the sea.

Next stop: Drive from Taghazout to Taroudant (2 hours).

Taroudant: 1 day

The beautiful city of Taroudant is known as “Little Marrakesh” and is a joy to explore thanks to its well-preserved medina walls, nine gates and 130 towers. Take a bike ride or a calèche (horse-drawn carriage) around the pink ramparts as the sun goes down.

Detour: Take a trip south into the Anti-Atlas to the Tioute Palmeraie for a walk through palm groves up to the kasbah (3 hours).

Next stop: Drive from Taroundant to Jebel Lkest (2.5 hours).

Jebel Lkest: 1 day

Drive south from Taroudant through mountain villages to Jebel Lkest for a day of hiking the steep peaks of the Anti-Atlas Mountains. Here, you'll find a little-visited region and the “amethyst mountain” of Jebel Lkest, which reaches 7740ft (2359m). The quartzite ridge is home to Amazigh farmers growing almonds, wheat, olives and figs. The village of Tagdicht is the launching pad of a day ascent of Jebel Lkest.

Next stop: Drive 1.5 hours from Jebel Lkest to Tafraoute.

Painted Rocks: half-day

Drive through the picturesque mountain villages of the Ameln Valley to the town of Tafraoute. Rent bikes here to pedal your way through this nature-lover’s paradise to find the Painted Rocks (Les Roches Peintes), giant granite boulders painted by a Belgian artist in 1984 as a gift for his wife. Return to Tafraoute and your car, and continue on to Tiznit. It’s a one-hour ride there and back (3.9 miles / 6.2km each way) from Tafraoute to the Painted Rocks.

Next stop: Drive from Tafraoute to Tiznit (2 hours).

Tiznit: half-day

This substantial town has history as a place of study for imams from all over Morocco and the Sahel. Look out for the poles sticking out from the mosque’s minaret, similar to those in Timbuktu. Once home to many Jewish silversmiths, the medina here is the place to shop for antique silver jewelry.

Next stop: Drive from Tiznit to Mirleft (45 minutes).

Mirleft: 1 day

Head toward the sea today, turning south at Gourizim to follow the scenic coastal road to Mirleft. This laid-back fishing town offers quiet waves for winter surfers and plenty of coves and wide sandy beaches for a seaside break. You can also try out paragliding from the cliffs. Watch the sunset through the natural arch at Legzira Beach.

This article was adapted from our Morocco guidebook, published in November 2023.