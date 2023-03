Cleared by Moulay Ismail so his populace could better admire Bab El Mansour, this square is the social heart of the medina, and it really livens up at night. Families come out to stroll, snack at the cafes, play football and listen to musicians. Kids zip around in battery-powered cars and occasionally (and somewhat unfortunately) a monkey or an ostrich is dragged in for photo ops. Park yourself at a snack stand or a nearby rooftop to watch the show.