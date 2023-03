Closed since 2016 for a massive renovation, the final resting place of the sultan who made Meknes his capital in the 17th century is ordinarily a must-see for anyone travelling through town. Before the closure, non-Muslim visitors were allowed into the entry hall and the front courtyards; this may still be the case when it reopens, perhaps in 2020.

The mausoleum is diagonally opposite the Koubbat As Sufara in the Imperial City.