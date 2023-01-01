Mausoleum of Moulay Idriss

Moulay Idriss Zerhoun

The Mausoleum of Moulay Idriss is Morocco's most important pilgrimage site, and the town is swamped every August during the annual moussem to venerate it; it’s said locally that five pilgrimages to Moulay Idriss during the moussem equals one hajj to Mecca. The entrance is located at the top of the town's main square, via a three-arched gateway surrounded by shops selling religious trinkets – non-Muslims cannot enter beyond the inner barrier, but it's worth a peak inside the grand entrance.

Moulay Ismail created this pilgrimage site by building the mausoleum during the late 17th and early 18th centuries in a successful attempt to rally the support of the faithful.

