Known as Cheikh El Kamel for his perfection in learning, Sidi Ben Aïssa (1465–1526) inspired the Aïssawa Sufi brotherhood, widely followed in North Africa. Once notorious for self-mutilation, adherents are now better known for their intense, trance-inducing music and their ecstatic emotional response. The tomb (closed to non-Muslims) is a year-round pilgrimage site, but especially lively during the annual moussem.