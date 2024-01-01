Cylindrical Minaret

Moulay Idriss Zerhoun

The only cylindrical minaret in Morocco is found at the Sentissi Mosque. Built in 1939, it is covered in pretty green zellige (colourful geometric mosaic tilework) and white Kufi script. Find it by climbing steps into the medina next to two cafes side by side: Benanni and Le Minaret Cylindrique.

