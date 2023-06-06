Moulay Idriss Zerhoun

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
MOULAY IDRISS, MOROCCO - SEP 10, 2015: Architecture of Moulay Idriss, the holy town in Morocco, named after Moulay Idriss I arrived in 789 bringing the religion of Islam; Shutterstock ID 421128298; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Destination page image update

Shutterstock / Anton_Ivanov

Overview

The whitewashed town of Moulay Idriss sits astride two green hills in a cradle of mountains and is one of the country’s most important pilgrimage sites. Given its picturesque setting, pretty historic core and national importance, it's a mystery why more tourists don't visit. The good news is that its lack of popularity means you can often have the place all to yourself.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Mausoleum of Moulay Idriss

    Mausoleum of Moulay Idriss

    Moulay Idriss Zerhoun

    The Mausoleum of Moulay Idriss is Morocco's most important pilgrimage site, and the town is swamped every August during the annual moussem to venerate it;…

  • Grande & Petite Terrasses

    Grande & Petite Terrasses

    Moulay Idriss Zerhoun

    These lofty medina vantage points provide stunning views over Moulay Idriss and the green-roofed mausoleum. The Grande Terrasse is broader and better for…

  • Cylindrical Minaret

    Cylindrical Minaret

    Moulay Idriss Zerhoun

    The only cylindrical minaret in Morocco is found at the Sentissi Mosque. Built in 1939, it is covered in pretty green zellige (colourful geometric mosaic…

  • Roman Baths

    Roman Baths

    Moulay Idriss Zerhoun

    The Roman Baths have a small circular pool that sometimes has water in it. When it does, it's often full of boys and young men, and women visitors might…

  • Haroune Aqueduct

    Haroune Aqueduct

    Moulay Idriss Zerhoun

    Also known as the Roman aqueduct (though it's not that old), this is a remarkable structure probably built to provide water to Moulay Idriss.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Moulay Idriss Zerhoun

Volubilis - partly excavated Roman city near Meknes, Morocco

Art

Monkeys, ruins and cave houses in Morocco’s lonely Middle Atlas

Apr 3, 2018 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Moulay Idriss Zerhoun with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.