Shutterstock / Anton_Ivanov
The whitewashed town of Moulay Idriss sits astride two green hills in a cradle of mountains and is one of the country’s most important pilgrimage sites. Given its picturesque setting, pretty historic core and national importance, it's a mystery why more tourists don't visit. The good news is that its lack of popularity means you can often have the place all to yourself.
Moulay Idriss Zerhoun
The Mausoleum of Moulay Idriss is Morocco's most important pilgrimage site, and the town is swamped every August during the annual moussem to venerate it;…
Moulay Idriss Zerhoun
These lofty medina vantage points provide stunning views over Moulay Idriss and the green-roofed mausoleum. The Grande Terrasse is broader and better for…
Moulay Idriss Zerhoun
The only cylindrical minaret in Morocco is found at the Sentissi Mosque. Built in 1939, it is covered in pretty green zellige (colourful geometric mosaic…
Moulay Idriss Zerhoun
The Roman Baths have a small circular pool that sometimes has water in it. When it does, it's often full of boys and young men, and women visitors might…
Moulay Idriss Zerhoun
Also known as the Roman aqueduct (though it's not that old), this is a remarkable structure probably built to provide water to Moulay Idriss.
