These lofty medina vantage points provide stunning views over Moulay Idriss and the green-roofed mausoleum. The Grande Terrasse is broader and better for capturing panoramic vistas of the hilltop town and surrounding landscape on camera. Both terraces are difficult to find on your own; keep heading uphill and you'll get near, but you may have to ask a local to help you get to the exact spots. Dar Zerhoune has a handy map.