The Souss Valley, where goats climb argan trees beneath the sun-baked Anti Atlas, draws a line across Morocco. South of this fertile valley, the pace of life in mountain villages and Saharan gateways is seductively slow.

A sense of somewhere really fresh gusts through the region like the spring winds – and you’ll want to savor it. On the seafronts, sip a mint tea and gaze at the wild Atlantic Coast. When trekking, mountain biking or driving through wrinkled Anti Atlas foothills, stop before the next oasis village and appreciate the silence.

Continue even further south to Dakhla for some of the world's best kitesurfing, and an emerging scene for outdoor activities and desert exploration.