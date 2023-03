Poet and calligrapher Moulid Nidouissadan paints Amazigh (Berber) proverbs and colourful compositions from natural inks. Free to every visitor is a rendition of their name in Tamazight – crafted via a dramatic combination of saffron ink and a blowtorch. Other interesting and well-priced souvenirs include T-shirts and tote bags. Moulid speaks French and a smidgen of English.