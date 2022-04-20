Shop
Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery
Only returned to Morocco by the Spanish in 1969, Sidi Ifni retains an atmospheric Iberian flair, and the faded art-deco buildings are a haunting reminder of colonial ambitions. At the heart of what was the Spanish Sahara, Ifni was once a base for trafficking of enslaved people and later a large exporter of fish to the Spanish mainland.
Sidi Ifni
One of Sidi Ifni's finest Spanish-era buildings, the stately hôtel de ville stands in a garden of cactus and plumbago, facing Place Hassan II. It's washed…
Sidi Ifni
The beach is big and rarely busy. While frequently rough waves make swimming inadvisable, its position beneath dramatic cliffs – as well as its…
Sidi Ifni
Trimmed by palm trees, this imposing building is adjacent to the relaxed Place Hassan II (formerly Plaza de España). This building in particular, with its…
Sidi Ifni
Essential for Sidi Ifni's marine commerce when the heavy fog inevitably rolls in from the Atlantic, this Spanish-era lighthouse has an interesting mosaic…
Sidi Ifni
Looking out over the beach, this cliff-top building shaped like the bow of a ship was originally the Spanish Naval Secretariat. It's not open to the…
Sidi Ifni
Interesting art-deco building that was a cinema during Spanish days and is now occasionally used for concerts and art installations. The font of the…
Sidi Ifni
One of Spanish Sidi Ifni's most attractive art-deco buildings, with a notable front porch ideal for the partaking of consular libations. Wonderfully tall…
Sidi Ifni
A poignant sign is the only evidence that this nightclub was once the place to be. There's nothing to see here these days, except images in your mind's…
