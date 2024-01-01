Trimmed by palm trees, this imposing building is adjacent to the relaxed Place Hassan II (formerly Plaza de España). This building in particular, with its high gates, manicured garden and out-of-context pretension, hearkens back to the days of when the Spanish colonial military was garrisoned here.
Royal Palace
Sidi Ifni
12.66 MILES
Four kilometres south of Mirleft is this truly wild beach, accessible down a set of steps, featuring caves, cliffs and crashing waves great for surfing…
15.7 MILES
Rocky cliffs frame the soft sand at this beach, popular with footballers and families. The predictable thatch huts and decrepit loungers are available,…
14.97 MILES
Bisected by a massive, imposing boulder, this beach is petite compared to its neighbours, but the waves are no less intense. Avoid swimming at high tide,…
16.81 MILES
Layers of breakers crash on miles of tawny sand at the longest of Mirleft's clutch of wonderful beaches. Thatch huts and loungers are available for Dh5,…
0.03 MILES
One of Sidi Ifni's finest Spanish-era buildings, the stately hôtel de ville stands in a garden of cactus and plumbago, facing Place Hassan II. It's washed…
0.22 MILES
The beach is big and rarely busy. While frequently rough waves make swimming inadvisable, its position beneath dramatic cliffs – as well as its…
0.1 MILES
One of Spanish Sidi Ifni's most attractive art-deco buildings, with a notable front porch ideal for the partaking of consular libations. Wonderfully tall…
28.13 MILES
Unless you're in the market for tupperware or a camel, you probably won't find anything of use at Goulimime's Saturday souq. But, as the biggest market in…
