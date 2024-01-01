Royal Palace

Sidi Ifni

LoginSave

Trimmed by palm trees, this imposing building is adjacent to the relaxed Place Hassan II (formerly Plaza de España). This building in particular, with its high gates, manicured garden and out-of-context pretension, hearkens back to the days of when the Spanish colonial military was garrisoned here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Plage Sauvage

    Plage Sauvage

    12.66 MILES

    Four kilometres south of Mirleft is this truly wild beach, accessible down a set of steps, featuring caves, cliffs and crashing waves great for surfing…

  • Aftas Beach

    Aftas Beach

    15.7 MILES

    Rocky cliffs frame the soft sand at this beach, popular with footballers and families. The predictable thatch huts and decrepit loungers are available,…

  • Marabou Beach

    Marabou Beach

    14.97 MILES

    Bisected by a massive, imposing boulder, this beach is petite compared to its neighbours, but the waves are no less intense. Avoid swimming at high tide,…

  • Mirleft Beach

    Mirleft Beach

    16.81 MILES

    Layers of breakers crash on miles of tawny sand at the longest of Mirleft's clutch of wonderful beaches. Thatch huts and loungers are available for Dh5,…

  • Town Hall

    Town Hall

    0.03 MILES

    One of Sidi Ifni's finest Spanish-era buildings, the stately hôtel de ville stands in a garden of cactus and plumbago, facing Place Hassan II. It's washed…

  • Beach

    Beach

    0.22 MILES

    The beach is big and rarely busy. While frequently rough waves make swimming inadvisable, its position beneath dramatic cliffs – as well as its…

  • Former Spanish Consulate

    Former Spanish Consulate

    0.1 MILES

    One of Spanish Sidi Ifni's most attractive art-deco buildings, with a notable front porch ideal for the partaking of consular libations. Wonderfully tall…

  • Saturday Souq

    Saturday Souq

    28.13 MILES

    Unless you're in the market for tupperware or a camel, you probably won't find anything of use at Goulimime's Saturday souq. But, as the biggest market in…

View more attractions

Nearby Sidi Ifni attractions

1. Town Hall

0.03 MILES

One of Sidi Ifni's finest Spanish-era buildings, the stately hôtel de ville stands in a garden of cactus and plumbago, facing Place Hassan II. It's washed…

2. Twist Club

0.05 MILES

A poignant sign is the only evidence that this nightclub was once the place to be. There's nothing to see here these days, except images in your mind's…

3. Cine Avenida

0.05 MILES

Interesting art-deco building that was a cinema during Spanish days and is now occasionally used for concerts and art installations. The font of the…

4. Lighthouse

0.06 MILES

Essential for Sidi Ifni's marine commerce when the heavy fog inevitably rolls in from the Atlantic, this Spanish-era lighthouse has an interesting mosaic…

5. Law Courts (Former Church)

0.09 MILES

This Spanish-era church displays a few Moorish design influences and is now used as law courts. It's closed to the public, but the curious might be able…

6. Former Spanish Consulate

0.1 MILES

One of Spanish Sidi Ifni's most attractive art-deco buildings, with a notable front porch ideal for the partaking of consular libations. Wonderfully tall…

7. Letterbox

0.21 MILES

The Sidi Infni post office still has a letterbox outside marked ‘Correos – Avion/Ordinario’ (Post – Air Mail/Ordinary).

8. Beach

0.22 MILES

The beach is big and rarely busy. While frequently rough waves make swimming inadvisable, its position beneath dramatic cliffs – as well as its…