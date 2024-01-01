Beach

Sidi Ifni

LoginSave

The beach is big and rarely busy. While frequently rough waves make swimming inadvisable, its position beneath dramatic cliffs – as well as its significant length – invites sunset strolls. The odd construction just offshore is the remains of an old land-sea conveyor, which was used to take cargo from ships to the old Spanish port.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Plage Sauvage

    Plage Sauvage

    12.45 MILES

    Four kilometres south of Mirleft is this truly wild beach, accessible down a set of steps, featuring caves, cliffs and crashing waves great for surfing…

  • Aftas Beach

    Aftas Beach

    15.49 MILES

    Rocky cliffs frame the soft sand at this beach, popular with footballers and families. The predictable thatch huts and decrepit loungers are available,…

  • Marabou Beach

    Marabou Beach

    14.76 MILES

    Bisected by a massive, imposing boulder, this beach is petite compared to its neighbours, but the waves are no less intense. Avoid swimming at high tide,…

  • Mirleft Beach

    Mirleft Beach

    16.6 MILES

    Layers of breakers crash on miles of tawny sand at the longest of Mirleft's clutch of wonderful beaches. Thatch huts and loungers are available for Dh5,…

  • Town Hall

    Town Hall

    0.23 MILES

    One of Sidi Ifni's finest Spanish-era buildings, the stately hôtel de ville stands in a garden of cactus and plumbago, facing Place Hassan II. It's washed…

  • Royal Palace

    Royal Palace

    0.22 MILES

    Trimmed by palm trees, this imposing building is adjacent to the relaxed Place Hassan II (formerly Plaza de España). This building in particular, with its…

  • Former Spanish Consulate

    Former Spanish Consulate

    0.13 MILES

    One of Spanish Sidi Ifni's most attractive art-deco buildings, with a notable front porch ideal for the partaking of consular libations. Wonderfully tall…

  • Saturday Souq

    Saturday Souq

    28.33 MILES

    Unless you're in the market for tupperware or a camel, you probably won't find anything of use at Goulimime's Saturday souq. But, as the biggest market in…

View more attractions

Nearby Sidi Ifni attractions

1. Former Spanish Consulate

0.13 MILES

One of Spanish Sidi Ifni's most attractive art-deco buildings, with a notable front porch ideal for the partaking of consular libations. Wonderfully tall…

2. Ship House

0.13 MILES

Looking out over the beach, this cliff-top building shaped like the bow of a ship was originally the Spanish Naval Secretariat. It's not open to the…

3. Law Courts (Former Church)

0.13 MILES

This Spanish-era church displays a few Moorish design influences and is now used as law courts. It's closed to the public, but the curious might be able…

4. Royal Palace

0.22 MILES

Trimmed by palm trees, this imposing building is adjacent to the relaxed Place Hassan II (formerly Plaza de España). This building in particular, with its…

5. Town Hall

0.23 MILES

One of Sidi Ifni's finest Spanish-era buildings, the stately hôtel de ville stands in a garden of cactus and plumbago, facing Place Hassan II. It's washed…

6. Twist Club

0.24 MILES

A poignant sign is the only evidence that this nightclub was once the place to be. There's nothing to see here these days, except images in your mind's…

7. Cine Avenida

0.25 MILES

Interesting art-deco building that was a cinema during Spanish days and is now occasionally used for concerts and art installations. The font of the…

8. Lighthouse

0.27 MILES

Essential for Sidi Ifni's marine commerce when the heavy fog inevitably rolls in from the Atlantic, this Spanish-era lighthouse has an interesting mosaic…