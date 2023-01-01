Maison Traditionnelle

The 3-storey granite, palm and argan house, some 400 years old, was inhabited by 20 family members – three generations – until 1982. The owner, Mohammed, is friendly, knowledgeable and multilingual, and obviously takes great pleasure in sharing tales of traditional life. On the tour you'll wind your way through the central kitchen, storehouse, bedrooms and, finally, the salon reserved for formal guests (you!). Highly recommended.

At Oumesnate, 6km from Tafraoute, follow the signs through the village and then the footpath to this mountainside museum house.